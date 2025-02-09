Sign up
Photo 2971
Steeple
My city has lots of churches. The older churches have steeples. The oldest churches have tall steeples that can be seen from miles away.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
Tags
church
,
city
,
bw
,
for2025
