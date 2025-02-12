Previous
Vintage Music Box by daisymiller
Photo 2974

Vintage Music Box

This came to me through my mother-in-law's estate. She loved music boxes. She especially loved children's music boxes. I think of Mom each time I pick up this music box.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
Photo Details

