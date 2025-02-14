Previous
Red Rose by daisymiller
Photo 2976

Red Rose

This is a freeze dried rose I bought for Valentine's Day. Although it is freeze dried, it won't last forever. However, this rose will last a lot longer than a fresh rose.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
