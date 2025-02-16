Previous
Talking on the Phone by daisymiller
Photo 2978

Talking on the Phone

This is one of my favorite music boxes. It features landline phones!
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
815% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact