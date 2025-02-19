Previous
Branch in a Snow Drift by daisymiller
Photo 2981

Branch in a Snow Drift

When I woke up, I could see the aftermath of the latest snowstorm. Oak tree branches were trapped in the snow drifts in the front yard.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
