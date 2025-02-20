Previous
Shadows of fence by daisymiller
Photo 2982

Shadows of fence

I have been trying to capture a photo of my kitchen garden fence for a while. This is one of the best I have taken. However, it is still not quite what I wanted to capture. This is still on my bucket list of photos I want to get.,
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
