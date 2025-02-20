Sign up
Previous
Photo 2982
Shadows of fence
I have been trying to capture a photo of my kitchen garden fence for a while. This is one of the best I have taken. However, it is still not quite what I wanted to capture. This is still on my bucket list of photos I want to get.,
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
3423
photos
21
followers
39
following
816% complete
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
20th February 2025 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
fence
,
lines
,
bw
,
for2025
