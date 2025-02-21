Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2983
Roots
I force hyacinth bulbs to bloom in the winter by placing the bulbs in hyacinth vases. I am amazed by how the roots grow almost straight down and are mostly the same length.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
3424
photos
21
followers
39
following
817% complete
View this month »
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
21st February 2025 11:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
bw
,
for2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close