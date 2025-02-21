Previous
Roots by daisymiller
Roots

I force hyacinth bulbs to bloom in the winter by placing the bulbs in hyacinth vases. I am amazed by how the roots grow almost straight down and are mostly the same length.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
