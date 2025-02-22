Previous
Fallen Icicle by daisymiller
Fallen Icicle

The temperatures finally rose today. The icicles fell. The sun was out today and even cast a shadow of this icicle.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Daisy Miller

