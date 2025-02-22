Sign up
Photo 2984
Fallen Icicle
The temperatures finally rose today. The icicles fell. The sun was out today and even cast a shadow of this icicle.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
22nd February 2025 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bw
,
icicle
,
for2025
