Contrail by daisymiller
Photo 2991

Contrail

Planes fly overhead going from one large city to another in my state. I liked the texture of this contrail.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
820% complete

