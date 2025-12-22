Previous
Tree Stump by daisymiller
Tree Stump

The late afternoon sunlight enhanced the wood grain in this old tree stump.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Diane ace
Nice lines. It looks like a sculpture.
December 23rd, 2025  
