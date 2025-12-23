Pattern with a Purpose

When it is warm enough, I walk my dog along a biking trail. We turn around at the overpass bridge. I am always intrigued by the pattern of the wire sides of the bridge. I find the pattern pretty. However, there is a purpose behind the pattern, and I find that purpose sad. The wire was added to stop teenagers from throwing objects off the overpass. At times, these objects would damage the vehicles passing under the overpass. Later, more wire was added for even a sadder reason. Each year, a few people would attempt suicide by jumping off the bridge. Fortunately, the wire has been successful on thwarting suicide attempts at this particular location.