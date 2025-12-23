Previous
Pattern with a Purpose by daisymiller
Photo 2994

Pattern with a Purpose

When it is warm enough, I walk my dog along a biking trail. We turn around at the overpass bridge. I am always intrigued by the pattern of the wire sides of the bridge. I find the pattern pretty. However, there is a purpose behind the pattern, and I find that purpose sad. The wire was added to stop teenagers from throwing objects off the overpass. At times, these objects would damage the vehicles passing under the overpass. Later, more wire was added for even a sadder reason. Each year, a few people would attempt suicide by jumping off the bridge. Fortunately, the wire has been successful on thwarting suicide attempts at this particular location.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
I agree that the pattern is intriguing. But it's sad that barricades are needed. Nice processing.
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact