Here comes Santa Claus! by daisymiller
Here comes Santa Claus!

This Santa Claus is quite old. He belonged to my mother. She would put him on the dining room table at Christmas time.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Diane ace
He is wonderful!
December 25th, 2025  
