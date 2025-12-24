Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2995
Here comes Santa Claus!
This Santa Claus is quite old. He belonged to my mother. She would put him on the dining room table at Christmas time.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
3436
photos
22
followers
38
following
820% complete
View this month »
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
24th December 2025 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
bw
Diane
ace
He is wonderful!
December 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close