Pussy Willow by daisymiller
Pussy Willow

My city is experiencing warmer than usual weather. The pussy willow buds are even showing a bit of soft white fuzz that they do not usually show until February.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Poor things are confused! But the image is soft and lovely.
December 27th, 2025  
GaryW
Such a pretty, simple photo!
December 27th, 2025  
