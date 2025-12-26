Sign up
Previous
Photo 2997
Pussy Willow
My city is experiencing warmer than usual weather. The pussy willow buds are even showing a bit of soft white fuzz that they do not usually show until February.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
2
1
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
26th December 2025 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
bw
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Poor things are confused! But the image is soft and lovely.
December 27th, 2025
GaryW
Such a pretty, simple photo!
December 27th, 2025
