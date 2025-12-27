Previous
Italian Arum by daisymiller
Italian Arum

I have one Italian Arum plant. The plant shot up leaves at the beginning of a warm weather period. I wonder what will happen when the temperature changes to below freezing tomorrow.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Daisy Miller

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Do you ever wrap some of your plants in burlap? This leaf is so pretty, it would be sad to see if shrivel in the cold.
December 28th, 2025  
