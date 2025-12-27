Sign up
Previous
Photo 2998
Italian Arum
I have one Italian Arum plant. The plant shot up leaves at the beginning of a warm weather period. I wonder what will happen when the temperature changes to below freezing tomorrow.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
27th December 2025 7:16pm
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
bw
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Do you ever wrap some of your plants in burlap? This leaf is so pretty, it would be sad to see if shrivel in the cold.
December 28th, 2025
