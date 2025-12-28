Previous
And the light shone through by daisymiller
And the light shone through

The morning sun shone through a light cloud behind the trees right before the sky was completely covered by dark clouds.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
