Morning Snack by daisymiller
Photo 3000

Morning Snack

The squirrel climbed up the oak tree in my front yard to eat a morning snack of an acorn.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Diane ace
So cute!
January 1st, 2026  
