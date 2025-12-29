Sign up
Photo 3000
Morning Snack
The squirrel climbed up the oak tree in my front yard to eat a morning snack of an acorn.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
3443
photos
22
followers
38
following
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
tree
squirrel
winter
animal
Diane
ace
So cute!
January 1st, 2026
