Melting Frost by daisymiller
Photo 3001

Melting Frost

The morning started out with frost, which melted quickly in the sunlight.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Diane ace
Pretty designs.
January 1st, 2026  
