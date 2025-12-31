Previous
Orchid blossoms by daisymiller
Orchid blossoms

The blossoms of my latest orchid plant have lasted a long time. They are beginning to wilt and fall off. I took this picture to capture the lingering beauty.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Diane ace
These are lovely!
January 1st, 2026  
