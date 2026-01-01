Sign up
Previous
Photo 3003
Out with the old and In with the new
Happy new year!
I was at a family get together today, so it was late afternoon before I took this picture. The oak tree leaves are decaying., The surprise lilies are already beginning to grow. It is very early for them to do this.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
2
1
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Tags
leaf
,
plants
,
january
Diane
ace
A great photo for New Year's Day!
January 2nd, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- way early! Hopefully they'll slow down when they realize it's still cold. Good catch.
January 2nd, 2026
