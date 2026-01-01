Previous
Out with the old and In with the new by daisymiller
Photo 3003

Out with the old and In with the new

Happy new year!
I was at a family get together today, so it was late afternoon before I took this picture. The oak tree leaves are decaying., The surprise lilies are already beginning to grow. It is very early for them to do this.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
A great photo for New Year's Day!
January 2nd, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- way early! Hopefully they'll slow down when they realize it's still cold. Good catch.
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact