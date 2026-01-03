Previous
Light on Peace Lily by daisymiller
Photo 3004

Light on Peace Lily

I like how the morning sunlight shines through the peace lily leaves.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Simple and beautiful.
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact