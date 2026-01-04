Sign up
Photo 3005
Peace Lily Leaf in Black and White
I took several pictures this evening, but I liked the peace lily leaf in the last of the daylight the best.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
3446
photos
22
followers
38
following
1
1
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
4th January 2026 7:19pm
Tags
leaf
,
bw
*lynn
ace
creative image
January 5th, 2026
