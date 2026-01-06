Previous
Pussy Willow by daisymiller
Photo 3007

Pussy Willow

The pussy willow has been showing off some of its soft, fuzzy buds.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
great focus and DOF .... I like how the others show faintly in the background
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact