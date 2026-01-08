Previous
Next
Gooseberry Bush Before by daisymiller
Photo 3009

Gooseberry Bush Before

I took a closeup picture of the gooseberry bush before I pruned it. I cut out the branches that were crossing each other.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW ace
Super detail!
January 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact