Previous
Help is on the way by daisymiller
Photo 3010

Help is on the way

I live fairly close to a hospital. Helicopters transfer badly injured patients to hospitals in larger cities.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW ace
Glad they are available! Great shot of it!
January 10th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Excellent detail! We have a heliport on a nearby hospital as well- but the trees block my view most of the time. I really like that lion!
January 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact