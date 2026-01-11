Previous
Surprise Snow by daisymiller
Photo 3012

Surprise Snow

When I opened the curtains in the morning, I had a surprise. It snowed overnight. It did not snow much, but it did snow.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
