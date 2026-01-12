Previous
Faded Beauty by daisymiller
Photo 3013

Faded Beauty

One blossom remains from a December bouquet. The blossom is faded, but I think it is still beautiful.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
