Asters in Winter by daisymiller
Photo 3020

Asters in Winter

The dried aster seedheads do not always look this nice in winter. I am glad the look of the asters in this winter.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
