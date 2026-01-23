Previous
Begonias by daisymiller
Begonias

I keep the begonia plants in my garage during the winter. Their blossoms cheer me during this cold season.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
