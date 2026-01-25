Sign up
Previous
Photo 3023
Cold Mailbox
My mailbox has one or two short icicles hanging from it., The Winter Storm Fern has left the area, leaving frigid air behind it.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
25th January 2026 6:15pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
weather
,
cold
,
january
