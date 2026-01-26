Previous
Morning Frost by daisymiller
Photo 3024

Morning Frost

The frigid cold temperatures continue. The frost on the back storm door is forming lines, as well as snowflake-like designs.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
