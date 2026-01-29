Previous
Pink by daisymiller
Photo 3027

Pink

I bought a pink hyacinth at the grocery store. It is in full bloom now. I love how this bulb has cheered my winter with its beautiful blossoms.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Daisy Miller

Photo Details

