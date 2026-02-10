Previous
Electric Substation by daisymiller
Photo 3039

Electric Substation

I am fascinated by the various components of the new electric substation.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
832% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
I think things like this make great photos--all those lines and shapes.
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact