Previous
Next
Lattice Tree Bark by daisymiller
Photo 3045

Lattice Tree Bark

I like the faint lattice look of this tree bark.
16th February 2026 16th Feb 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact