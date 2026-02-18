Sign up
Photo 3047
Dogwood Bark
I went to my favorite city park in search of snow drop blossoms. There were only a few up and blooming. My friend pointed out the dogwood tree that overhung the snowdrops. She and I thought the bark looked interesting.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
Views
0
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
18th February 2026 3:14pm
Tags
tree
,
bw
,
for2026
