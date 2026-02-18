Previous
Dogwood Bark by daisymiller
Photo 3047

Dogwood Bark

I went to my favorite city park in search of snow drop blossoms. There were only a few up and blooming. My friend pointed out the dogwood tree that overhung the snowdrops. She and I thought the bark looked interesting.
18th February 2026

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
Photo Details

