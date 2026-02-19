Previous
Next
Tree Stump Face by daisymiller
Photo 3048

Tree Stump Face

As this tree stump ages, a face is appearing on its cut surface.
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact