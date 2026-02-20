Previous
Soaking in the Sunlight by daisymiller
Photo 3049

Soaking in the Sunlight

It is cold outside today. I stayed indoors and combed my dog. After my dog was groomed, He snuggled up in the sunlight from the window.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact