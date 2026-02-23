Sign up
Photo 3052
Ladybug on hibiscus blossom
I could not get the lighting right on the ladybug. I was surprised to see the ladybug on the hibiscus blossom. I think the ladybug was enjoying the sunlight on the blossom.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
3495
photos
22
followers
37
following
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
bw
,
for2026
