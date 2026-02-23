Previous
Ladybug on hibiscus blossom by daisymiller
Ladybug on hibiscus blossom

I could not get the lighting right on the ladybug. I was surprised to see the ladybug on the hibiscus blossom. I think the ladybug was enjoying the sunlight on the blossom.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
