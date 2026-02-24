Previous
Sun Catcher by daisymiller
Photo 3053

Sun Catcher

This is one of my suncatchers that I have hung in the windows of my house. I like how the suncatchers catch the light.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
