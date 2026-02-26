Previous
Neighborhood Rabbit by daisymiller
Photo 3055

Neighborhood Rabbit

The neighborhood rabbit hid most of the day in one of my flower beds. I do not bother it, except to take its picture, as it does very little damage in my garden.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
