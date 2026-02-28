Previous
Crocus by daisymiller
Crocus

The snow crocus are rapidly fading. This is the first regular crocus to bloom.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
