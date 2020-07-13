July 13: Doughboy Soldier

I went downtown to take photos for my downtown window reflection series. I saw that the damaged Doughboy soldier had not been taken down for repairs. (see my other photo for an explanation) When I took this shot, I did not remember that the eternal flame (in the foreground) creates weird effects in photos. In this case, the image of the statue looks blurred due to the eternal flame effect. I like this photo though. To me, it symbolizes the statues that are currently being taken down in my country, because they are racist (or for other reasons). In addition, this photo reminds me that the knowledge of WWI is fading.