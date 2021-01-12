Sign up
January 12: Orchid in BW
The orchid is in full bloom. I like photos of it in color and in black and white.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2881
photos
34
followers
48
following
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
212
2480
Views
4
Album
Editing and Processing
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
11th January 2021 12:11pm
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
orchid
,
bw
,
january
