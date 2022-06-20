Sign up
June 20: Leaves of Peace Lily
The Peace Lily leaves overlap as their plant grows on the back deck of my house. This is an attempt at the Don Worth style.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project.
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
june
,
bw
,
theme-plants
,
bw-72
