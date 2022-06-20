Previous
June 20: Leaves of Peace Lily by daisymiller
224 / 365

June 20: Leaves of Peace Lily

The Peace Lily leaves overlap as their plant grows on the back deck of my house. This is an attempt at the Don Worth style.
Daisy Miller

