241 / 365
July 7: Garden Phlox
I have two garden beds with garden phlox in them. There are three kinds in the center garden bed. Only two of the kinds are blooming in that garden bed.
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
1
1
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
3285
photos
33
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Editing and Processing
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
6th July 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
summer
,
bw
,
july
,
theme-plants
,
bw-72
tony gig
Lovely shot...
July 7th, 2022
