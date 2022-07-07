Previous
July 7: Garden Phlox by daisymiller
July 7: Garden Phlox

I have two garden beds with garden phlox in them. There are three kinds in the center garden bed. Only two of the kinds are blooming in that garden bed.
Daisy Miller

tony gig
Lovely shot...
July 7th, 2022  
