Winter Yard Landscape by daisymiller
245 / 365

Winter Yard Landscape

My city had a major winter storm. We only received 6-8 inches of snow, but this was on top of a frozen mixture (freezing rain and sleet). Now, we have bitter cold temperatures. I took some pictures to show the beauty of the winter precipitation.
6th January 2025

Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
67% complete

