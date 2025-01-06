Sign up
245 / 365
Winter Yard Landscape
My city had a major winter storm. We only received 6-8 inches of snow, but this was on top of a frozen mixture (freezing rain and sleet). Now, we have bitter cold temperatures. I took some pictures to show the beauty of the winter precipitation.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
3374
photos
21
followers
39
following
67% complete
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bw
