247 / 365
Frost Swirl Pattern
I wondered what the frost pattern would look like if the background was blue. I can imagine the dress my late mother would have made from if this was blue fabric.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Editing and Processing
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
9th January 2025 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
edit
,
frost
