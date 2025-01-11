Previous
Icicles in black and white by daisymiller
248 / 365

Icicles in black and white

I took pictures of the icicles hanging from my house. I am not sure if I like the color or black and white version the best.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project in the last two years...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact