Trail's End

Going with my theme this week: My city is a railroad town. My city is full of history. A dedicated group of people had a dream of honoring our town by erecting a monument at the intersection of two of our highways. It is called Trail's End. It is fairly close to the original Trail's End. There are many pieces to the monument, but they go together to tell a story. In the past, cattle were driven northward from Texas. When they reached my city, the cattle were loaded onto railroad cars and transported to the stockyards in a larger city to the west. My abstract photo of the day shows the rear undercarriage of the Drover's Car, which is the last car on the train where the drovers (cowboys) ate and slept.