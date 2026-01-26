Sign up
250 / 365
It is Still Frosty
The frost on the back storm door is becoming thicker, as the frigid cold temperatures continue.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I paused in my photography for a while to deal with some things-notably surgery...
3467
photos
22
followers
37
following
68% complete
0
Album
Editing and Processing
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
26th January 2026 1:13pm
Tags
winter
,
weather
,
january
