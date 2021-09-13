Sign up
8 / 365
Monday Sunrise
Escaped the expected rain on a beach walk to Mermaids. The sky was glorious.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
0
0
Dale Lloyd
@dalelloyd
I am a lover of the natural world and I like to take photos to remind myself of where I have been and what I...
9
photos
0
followers
0
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
13th September 2021 6:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
beach
,
sunrise
